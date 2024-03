Bigg Boss 17 fame Ankita Lokhande, recently made a shocking claim about facing casting couch. Casting couch is an unfortunate, integral part of the entertainment industry, and many actors, before Ankita, have accepted that casting couch does exist in the entertainment industry and have shared their experiences. Ankita Lokhande, who recently grabbed the limelight for her stint in Bigg Boss 17, opened up about facing casting couch in the South Indian film industry. Also Read - Rashami Desai reveals why she did not join BFF Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17; says 'I am done...'

Ankita Lokhande recalls a South producer asked her to compromise

Speaking to Hautterfly, Ankita Lokhande was asked if she has ever faced any casting couch experience. While most actors are reluctant to accept that casting couch exists in the entertainment industry, let alone sharing their experience, Ankita Lokhande instantly said yes, she has experienced casting couch. Recalling her horrifying experience, Ankita Lokhande said she once auditioned for a South Indian film when she was just 19 years old. Eventually, she got a call and was informed that she had been selected for the film. This news made Ankita extremely happy, and she informed her mother about the same. Also Read - Salman Khan gives THIS advice to Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain to stop their fights

However, Ankita was also a bit apprehensive about her selection, as grabbing a film requires more rounds of audition. However, she went to meet the makers. She stated that she was called alone inside, and the casting coordinator was asked to wait outside. Ankita stated that the person straightforwardly said that she needs to compromise. Ankita, who was in disbelief, once again asked what he said, to which the person in question said she needs to sleep with the producer of the film. Ankita stated that she told the person that his producer doesn't need talent; rather, he just wants a girl to sleep with and walked off.

Well, prior to Ankita Lokhande, many actors have also shared their experience of casting couch. Ayushmann Khurrana, Tisca Chopra, Surveen Chawla, Radhika Apte, and many others have shared their casting couch experience in public. Talking about Ankita Lokhande, the actress will soon be seen sharing screen space with Randeep Hooda in Swatantra Veer Savarkar. The actress also recently stated that her father-in-law has given her and husband Vicky Jain a stern warning not to participate again in a reality show like Bigg Boss. Ankita's response came when she was asked if she would like to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3