Ankita Lokhande has revealed in her recent interview about being mentally affected after coming out of the Bigg Boss 17 show. The actress who didn't win the show and couldn't even be on Top 3 opens up about the show taking a toll on her mental health and how she has become a deep thinker which she wasn't. Ankita Lokhande who looked extremely disappointed over not winning the show, reveals how she will take time to cope. In an interview with PTI, Ankita said," “I feel I need to recover from that because it’s taken a toll on my mental health. I was never a deep thinker but the situations were such that I became one. I’m trying to recover, and understand a few things about what has happened in my life. It will take time but eventually I’ll come out of it." Also Read - Ankita Lokhande admits she wasn’t sensible when she spoke about getting a divorce from Vicky Jain in Bigg Boss 17 house

Ankita in Bigg Boss 17 came out as one of the strongest personalities but she was weak only while dealing with her relationship with hubby Vicky Jain. The actress had even admitted to not being sensible when she spoke about departing from her husband in the show. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain head for a vacation; netizens aren’t convinced with their PDA; call it drama [Watch]

Ankita in the same interview adds that how her family is supporting her to recover including Vicky and his family. "Vicky is there, my family, my mom and everybody from Vicky’s family is also there but eventually it’s about how I take things and move on. I’m trying to cope with things."

Ankita Lokhande admits she was shocked by her eviction

Talking about not even making it in the top 3, Ankita admitted she was shocked as she has a very strong fandom. But having said that she also revealed she lacked somewhere and hence has enjoyed her journey. Ankita and Vicky are currently vacationing together and they are trying to make things better with each other.

