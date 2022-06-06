Ankita Lokhande reveals how Vicky Jain supported her despite her constantly talking about ex Sushant Singh Rajput

and Vicky Jain have won Smart Jodi. The actress opened upto ETimes for an interview after her win. Ankita Lokhande has spoken about the toughest phase in her life after the demise of in 2020. He passed away on June 14, 2020 at his Bandra residence. Ankita Lokhande revealed that Vicky Jain and SSR knew one another from before. But she said that they began dating in 2018 when a meeting led to them having a deep conversation. She says the relationship began from there. Ankita Lokhande said that Vicky Jain faced social media hatred after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput as people felt that the star would have survived if Ankita Lokhande was by his side. Also Read - Salman Khan's security upgraded by the govt after the superstar receives death threat letter reading, 'Moose Wala jaisa kar doonga'

Ankita Lokhande gave interviews to numerous TV channels as the demand for a CBI probe into the demise of Sushant Singh grew together. She revealed that he was never depressed when the couple were together from 2009 to 2016. She was quoted as saying to ETimes, "It is not easy for a man to watch his to-be wife giving interviews on her ex-boyfriend on television and talking about her past. There were different stories emerging everyday and I was right there talking about Sushant all the time. Vicky comes from a very respectable family. I remember they called me and supported me saying, ‘Don’t worry, all will be well’." She said her parents also suffered along with Vicky Jain. Also Read - Amy Jackson makes her relationship with Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick official; shares a cosy picture

Ankita Lokhande says some other guy would have quit the relationship but Vicky Jain stayed by her side throughout. He told, "Do whatever you think is best for Sushant’ and that’s why I could do my best for Sushant." Ankita Lokhande reveals how constant trolling made life tough for the couple. She says it was confusing to talk about SSR as she was unsure if she was doing the right thing. As we know, details of Sushant Singh Rajput's personal life was all over social media. A lot of Ankita Lokhande was in it too. She says if she was in place of Vicky Jain, she would not have been able to do it. Ankita Lokhande said, "If I was in Vicky’s position, I would not have been able to see him talking about his past with a woman. I had taken a stand for Sushant and I could do that because Vicky was on my side." At the time of his demise, Sushant Singh Rajput was in a relationship with . Also Read - From Kiara Advani's bird phobia to Ajay Devgn being scared of lifts: A look at Bollywood celebs and their weird phobias