Ankita Lokhande reveals the real reason why she got married to Vicky Jain: 'I got married so I could...'

got married to her beau Vicky Jain on 14 December in Mumbai. It was one of the grand weddings of 2021. The actress is busy promoting her web show, a reboot of Pavitra Rishta, costarring . And in one of her recent interviews, Ankita Lokhande revealed the real reason for tying the knot with beau Vicky Jain. Ankita has said that she got married because she wanted to party. Yes, you read that right. Well, it's all in good humour. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ankita Lokhande revealed that they partied for 3 nights straight after their wedding. "I got married so I could party. You know we partied for three days? We just wanted to spend that money," Ankita told the entertainment portal.

It so happened that Ankita was asked about what changes have taken place in her life after her wedding. Ankita doesn't find any change after her wedding and stressed that she doesn't know what changes people think would happen after the wedding. The Pavitra Rishta 2.0 actress added that it also depends on how people look at it. Ankita feels some people take weddings/marriages too seriously. They consider it a responsibility to fulfil. Whereas for Ankita, it is, "just about happiness." She added, "We are happy and that is all that matters."

Ankita Lokhande says that both she and Vicky are very chilled out as people. And hence, nothing much has changed in their lives after their wedding. She adds that Vicky has been her support system for the last couple of years and said that she feels blessed to have him as her partner. Ankita added that it is Vicky who pushes her to work. "I am an easy person when it comes to work and he is the one who pushes me towards work," the actress told the portal.