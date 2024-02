Ankita Lokhande’s relationship became a mockery on Bigg Boss 17 show. It looked like how Vicky Jain was a toxic husband and she is an over-controlling and possessive wife. Many predicted that Vicky and Ankita might part ways after their stint in the house. But the couple remained intact and proved the world wrong claiming that they are the real couple who have genuine fights. Ankita is once again making headlines after she revealed in her latest appearance on Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa's show revealed Vicky initially didn't want to marry her. Also Read - Salman Khan gives THIS advice to Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain to stop their fights

Ankita and Vicky made their appearance together in the show where the Pavitra Rishta actress said, " (I wanted to get married but he got scared of me and went away. He said that he couldn't marry me at that time, and he left because our lifestyles were very different. He lived in Bilaspur, and I lived here, and he thought he needed a girl from Bilaspur)."

Adding to what Ankita said Vicky recalled that how she didn't let him speak at that time about the marriage decision. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married in 2021 and it's been three years of their marriage.

Salman Khan advised Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to have kids

In the same show, Ankita happened to reveal that the superstar during the Bigg Boss 17 time had advised her to have kids to keep her marriage intact with Vicky. Ankita said, "He said, 'No, I am telling you. Just have a baby'. He meant that after a child, a couple grows stronger together."

Ankita Lokhande even claimed in the BB 17 house that she was pregnant unless her test result was negative.

Watch the video of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain