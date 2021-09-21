Popular TV and Bollywood actress often shares some amazing pics with beau Vicky Jain, which garner love from fans. The gorgeous lady yet again shared a beautiful loved up image with the love of her life with a romantic caption, which reads, "Don’t underestimate the beauty of gods love story for you. He can do more than you ask or imagine. #truestory." The romantic pic of the couple symbolises the strong bond between them. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Emmy 2021 winners, Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket release date, Divya Agarwal showers praise on Varun Sood's family and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

The actress recently grabbed the headlines when accidentally revealed that Ankita is soon getting married to Vicky. During a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, when the Manikarnika actress was asked about her wedding plan, she laughed it off by saying nothing to do, Shaheer chipped in and instantly said, "Come on, you’re getting married!” Shocked Ankita told Shaheer to shut up and denied the news by saying, "Shut up, Shaheer, are you mad? Shut up, shut up, shut up, no no nothing like that. I’m not doing anything, I’m starting something from February.” Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokhande lists 5 reasons why one must definitely watch the show [EXCLUSIVE]

The actress recently featured on the web version of Pavitra Rishta along with Shaheer Sheikh, who stepped into the shoes of late . While having an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, when Ankita was asked whether she missed SSR on the sets, the actress replied, "Not in the scenes. I am a very professional actor. I was prepared somewhere in my head that now I am going to act. You can't miss Sushant and work also. I had to put him aside because I can't work like that. So for me when I was shooting I was just in the scenes. But till today when I hear the title track of the show, I get goosebumps because that was our first meeting. It was the time when Ankita met Sushant. When we were shooting for the title track, I remember I was playing with hair and did a hair flip and he was standing behind. When I hear the song I remember him. As an actor, you have to give your best to whatever you get and you just can't keep thinking. Things do come in mind but you have to cut off and move ahead." Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokhande REVEALS she misses Sushant Singh Rajput when she hears the title track of the show [EXCLUSIVE]