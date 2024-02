Ankita Lokhande has been one of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 17. She has been through a lot in her journey of Bigg Boss. She faced many issues and her marriage became the talk of the town. She had entered the house with her husband, Vicky Jain. They had many ugly fights and arguments. They also spoke about taking a break from each other. After the family week, Vicky's mother made many statements against Ankita. Vicky's mother said that Ankita needs to learn to speak to her husband. Vicky's mother also said that they were against Vicky and Ankita's marriage. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande reveals she avoids Bigg Boss 17 reunion parties; says 'Mujhe anxiety issues ho gaye'

Post this, things went ugly for the couple and people started trolling Ankita, Vicky and their families. At that time, we saw Ankita's friend and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut coming out in her support. Ankita and Kangana worked together in Manikarnika and they share a good bond.

Ankita on her bond with Kangana Ranaut

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Ankita shared that she and Kangana never thought that they will get so close to each other but when Kangana directed Ankita in Manikarnika, their bond grew strong. She said that there is nothing special about Kangana and her relationship but whenever Kangana meets her she always says that Ankita is like her.

She shared that their vibes match perfectly. She further added, "I want to say this, mai Bigg Boss me thi, tab bhi Kangana me meri mumma se baat ki. And jo bhi meri life me chal raha tha, she was very worried about everything."

She also revealed that Kangana Ranaut had one hour long chat with her after she came out of Bigg Boss 17 and advised her how to handle things now.

About Bigg Boss 17

Talking about Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui won the show and Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner up of the show. Mannara Chopra is the second runner up of the show. Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mashettey secured fourth and fifth positions respectively.