Ankita Lokhande has come in the firing line of trolls, who've exposed the filthy mindset that still infects many in this country. The actress was one of the main guests at the Lock Upp success bash, where she was accompanied by husband Vicky Jain, and looked gorgeous in a flowing gown, with deep cleavage and thigh-high slit, the kind of outfit common for such high-profile, lavish events. However, several netizens exposed their deep-seated patriarchy, by bombarding pics and videos of Ankita Lokhande's look at the Lock Upp success bash with vitriolic comments. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 twist: Fans irked with Ram assuming Priya is pregnant without even consummating their marriage

Read some of the filthiest comments below:

Reacting to dress, one user wrote: “Yr dressing sense le le kisi designer se, agar bold dekhna hai toh,” while another chipped in, “Yes tang dikhna zaruri ha ha wrna entry nhe hogi.” Yet another added, “Itna bhi na pehenti @lokhandeankita formality kyu ki… Pta nhi yeh log kyu bhul jaate hain ki clothes are meant to cover not to show your body in public,” and one more commented on her case, too, writing: “Oh…god how much make up she put on??” And this is just the tip of the iceberg. Also Read - Jug Jug Jeeyo star Varun Dhawan says everything changes after marriage, Kiara Advani questions if it's true

Wish the trolls could be trolled and silenced forever. We bet they'd have no problem if they'd be allowed the opportunity to go on a date with Ankita with that very outfit. Along with toxic patriarchy, this is also a clear case of extreme jealousy and grapes being sour. Anyway, coming back to Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the OTT reality show, hosted by , produced by , and aired simultaneously on ALT Balaji and MX Player. Also Read - Naagin actress Surbhi Chandna and MS Dhoni have something in common and we bet you can't guess what it is