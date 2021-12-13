Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got engaged yesterday at the JW Marriott hotel. The couple's three day long wedding ceremonies also included an official engagement ceremony. Ankita Lokhande wore a blue gown for the engagement while Vicky Jain was in a tuxedo. They looked radiant. A number of flame torches lit up the stage as he put the ring on her. Vicky Jain and she looked romantically at one another and she also made a cute gesture for her friends, which was captured on the camera. Fans noticed that the title track from late Sushant Singh Rajput's Raabta was played as he put on the ring. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain wedding: The bride and groom look straight out of a fairytale in the engagement ceremony — watch videos

Well, Deepika Padukone featured in that special song from Raabta. She had worked with the team before in Cocktail and agreed to do that song, which was a spin-off from the song in Agent Vinod. When the video was shared on the Instagram page of Bombay Times, fans noticed that the song was from Raabta. One commented, "Why this song?" while another one wrote, "Sharam kabhi tum logon ko aye gi nahi magar...Why Sushant's song?". One more person said it unbelievable that she used that song. But let us not forget that late Sushant Singh Rajput was an integral part of her life for many years. Maybe this was their way of remembering him on their special day.

Late Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in a relationship for six long years. After he parted ways with the actress, Sushant Singh Rajput's first release was Raabta. The film tanked at the box-office but the songs are classic. Ankita Lokhande took a couple of years to get over the trauma of the break-up before she started dating Vicky Jain. He was their common friend. Vicky Jain was been her rock throughout these years when she went through such a terrible phase.