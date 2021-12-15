The wedding of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain kept everyone glued onto their social media timelines yesterday. While all her friends made it for the occasion, some were missing either due to prior commitments or some other reason. Kushal Tandon was also not present for the marriage and other ceremonies. We know that he is very close to Ankita Lokhande. He knows her for a long time. The best thing about her marriage was that all her old friends were present, the ones who knew her from the time when she was with late Sushant Singh Rajput. It was heart-warming to see how everyone made sure to be with the bride on her special day. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ankita Lokhande ties the knot with Vicky Jain, Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's nasty fight in Bigg Boss 15 and more

Well, Kushal Tandon could not make it due to work commitments. He was out of town shooting for a project. It seems he is doing a project with Priyanka Chopra's mom, Madhu Chopra. "It is a small sweet project. You will like it a lot, but I cannot reveal anything more at this stage," he told BollywoodLife. Talking about missing the wedding, Kushal Tandon said, "Yaar, woh mujhe bahut daantegi (Ankita will scold me a lot), but she is an actor she knows how work commitments can be for us. I am sure she will understand and forgive me. She is in the same profession."

The actor has been busy with his projects and restaurant. "I am never in a hurry to take up more work unless it really appeals to me. It has to be really good," he says. Anyways, in case you were wondering why Kushal is MIA from Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's wedding, this is the real reason!