The sangeet function of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain took place last night. It was a star-studded affair with Kangana Ranaut, Badshah and a number of TV celebs in attendance. Rohini Iyer, who is a top Bollywood publicist and celebrity manager was also present. She is also one of the closest friends of late Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were also smiles as they posed with Rohini Iyer. The lady also took to her Insta stories to congratulate the couple. Mahesh Shetty who had been the friend of Ankita Lokhande - Vicky Jain since their Pavitra Rishta days was also there. He has been present for all the functions as he is very close to Ankita. Aneesha Shetty who was also known to late SSR also came for the party.

It is evident that their old friends care a lot for Ankita Lokhande. Ekta Kapoor and Vikas Gupta were also there for the sangeet party. It looks like the actual wedding will be a more quiet affair with one close friends for attendance. It is heart-warming to see how everyone has made Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's wedding a truly special affair. The lady deserves every bit of this happiness.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been together for four years now. The couple began dating three years after she split with the late actor. They were friends initially. The shock of Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise left his friends shaken for a long time. The whole nation was badly affected. Well, we wish the best to Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. The couple have braved many adversities to come this far in their journey.