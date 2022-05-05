was seen in town as stepped out for a birthday party with her husband, Vicky Jain and sister, Aishwarya. The lady had worn a black dress with a pair of heels. She did her eyes in the winged eyeliner look. It looks like the birthday party had a theme because all of them wore black. It was the birthday party of Rahul Mahajan. The actress was subjected to very nasty trolling. This is not the first time that she has been trolled but the comments very truly nasty. In recent times, we have seen how people like to pass mean comments on celebs whether it is their dressing or personal lives. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Tejasswi Prakash to enter Lock Upp as warden, Kamal Haasan's Vikram OTT rights sold for whopping sum and more

The actress did a bronzed makeup and it looks like it was used a bit generously. We are guessing that it was a theme party. Some netizens passed nasty comments like her dressing is always like done for the MET gala while others said she copied . But some nasty trolls crossed all limits. The low lives went to the extent of calling her bhootni, churail and vampire. Surely, people have no basic courtesy.

This is indeed deplorable. Ankita Lokhande was wearing a nice dress and her styling was on point. The actress got married in January 2022 with her long-time boyfriend, entrepreneur Vicky Jain. The couple are seen on the show Smart Jodi that comes on Star Plus. Professionally, she was last seen on the second season of Pavitra Rishta 2.0 along with . The actress will announce a new project in May, as per sources.