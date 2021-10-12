Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai — You can expect these major twists in these popular shows this week

Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai these 5 spoilers in the coming week in your fave shows will make you impatient