Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai — You can expect these major twists in these popular shows this week

Fans can expect some interesting plot twists in all the major shows in the coming week. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: As Mahhi Vij supports Jay Bhanushali; a look at contestants' partners who have made headlines

Anupamaa

On the show, we will see that a huge fight erupts at home when Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) announces that she is joining Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) in the business endeavour with Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna). In this fight, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) pushes Anupamaa. Seeing this, Pakhi (Muskaan Bamne) gets a mental breakdown. Seeing this, Vanraj and Anupama get worried. They tell each other to stay in control seeing how badly she is getting affected. Vanraj then decides to use Pakhi to keep Anupamaa away from Anuj. Will she see through his trick? Anuj is also worried seeing the drama. Also Read - TRP Report Week 39: Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa TRUMPS again, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 grand finale episode fails to impress

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the coming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin we will see that Sai (Ayesha Singh) recovers slowly. She recognizes Virat (Neil Bhatt). He does everything to make her comfortable and happy. They share a moment when he gets coconut water for her. Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) also comes there. He tells her to leave as he does not want any more issues between Sai and him. Later, Sai will suffer an accident during the Visarajan and we have to see if he saves her. Also Read - Anupamaa, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: You can expect these exciting twists in your fave shows tonight

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the coming days, we will see that Kartik is back home but his health is not good. Sirat decides to leave her career and take care of him. But he will pass away in a few days as he is quite critical. We will see the union of Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) in heaven. After that, we will see Sharan Anandani coming in to play Vansh who is the son of Gayu and Samarth. Let us see who plays Akshara, Aarohi and Kairav.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

In the coming days we will see that Ram (Nakuul Mehta) decides to stay back for a couple of days at Priya's home. She says she will clean his clothes. They have a moment.