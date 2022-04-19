Anupamaa: Namaste America is going to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar soon. The series is a prequel to the ongoing hit and TRP topper TV show Anupamaa. The prequel will star , , Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Puja Bannerjee to name a few. Disney Plus Hotstar dropped a new promo on their official social media handle and it's winning hearts and how! The promo talks about neighbours visiting the Shah house. Then there's Moti Baa, Baa's mother-in-law. Moti Baa is solving the crossword in the newspaper. On the other hand, the neighbours are discussing Anupamaa's wish to go to America. They ask Vanraj if Anu goes to America, who will look after the kids? Vanraj is speechless. Also Read - Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra blushes while talking about Tejasswi Prakash; Prince Narula has the best reaction – watch

Moti Baa aka handles the situation by putting a question in front of everyone. She asks what else is needed to bring a child into the world. She pretends not to know the answer. When one of the neighbours says a father and asks her how can she forget a father, Baa counter questions when it's time to look after the kids, how can they forget the father? Check out the promo here: Also Read - KGF Chapter 2 Hindi box office collection day 5: Yash starrer all set to surpass lifetime collection of RRR Hindi; mints whopping amount on first Monday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Well, the promo is surely winning hearts. However, it is not just because of Rupali Ganguly or Sudhanshu Pandey. Moti Baa played by Sarita Joshi is winning hearts. In fact, she has been getting an abundance of love for her progressive thinking. Check out the reactions below: Also Read - KGF 2 star Yash chills out with wife Radhika Pandit and kids on a beach after the mammoth success of the film; pic goes viral

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Sudhanshu Pandey had opened up on the story of Anupamaa: Namaste America. He revealed that it talks about Anu's dream of going to America for a dance event. However, that seems to be just one part of the story. Puja Banerjee is reportedly playing Sudhanshu aka Vanraj's love interest in the show. Anupamaa: Namaste America will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from 25th April onwards. It's going to be a mini-series.