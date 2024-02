Anupamaa spoiler alert: Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show's fans are in for an interesting twist in the upcoming episodes. In the latest episode of Anupamaa, we have seen Anu saving Aadhya from the goons' attack. Aadhya had angrily left the house after Shruti wished to leave them alone upon learning that she was leaving because of Anu. And now, Aadhya will strike again.

BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which gets you the latest TV News and Entertainment News.

Anupamaa upcoming twist: Aadhya to forcefully get Anuj and Shruti married?

Anupamaa is gearing up for a big twist. We have seen Aadhya's stubborn nature. But even after getting attacked by the goons, it seems, Aadhya has not learnt her lesson. Now, after coming back home, Anuj and Shruti will care for Aadhya. Latter would take the opportunity to ask them to get married. Aadhya will reinstate that Anu also does not want anything to do with them. Aadhya asks why should they suffer and begs Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal) to get married. Anuj and Shruti try their best to calm Aadhya down. Anuj tells her that these decisions should be made by the elders.

Anupamaa spoiler alert: Did Aadhya invite Shruti's parents to fix their wedding date?

Well, we think it would be Aadhya who will be determined to take the matter in hand. Since, neither Anuj nor Shruti are ready to talk about the wedding, Aadhya will call upon Shruti's parents. In the recent Anupamaa promo as well, we saw Aadhya happily announcing that Shruti's parents are coming to fix their alliance and wedding date. So, is Aadhya really behind everything? We have seen how adamant she gets when she wants something. How will Anuj react to this? Will he marry Shruti under pressure?

Trending Now

Watch this video of Rupali Ganguly here:

Fans have been complaining on social media about Aadhya's stubbornness making MaAn separate. Will Aadhya's move to force the wedding on Anuj and Shruti be successful? How will Anu (Rupali Ganguly) react to their wedding news? It can be seen that both Anuj and Anu are longing for each other. They are separated only because of Aadhya's hatred for Anu and Anuj's allegations about her preference towards her other kids. On the other hand, Parakh Madan has entered Anupamaa. We will see her being Anu's biggest support system.