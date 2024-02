Anupamaa upcoming episode spoiler alert: The Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show recently saw the reunion of Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa. However, it was a different kind of reunion. Anuj and Anu poured their hearts out but the latter refrained from talking about a possible reunion. On the other hand, Shruti was heartbroken to see Anuj with Anupamaa. And now, Shruti has some questions for Anuj and Anupamaa.

For the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and other TV shows where love triangles translated into good TRPs

Shruti to reunite Anuj and Anupamaa

Anupamaa and Anuj have been pining for each other. They love each other with all their hearts but they cannot be together because of Aadhya who hates Anu (Rupali Ganguly) after one traumatic incident. Anupamaa is heartbroken to see her child hating her. Right now, Anu is feeling guilty about ruining Shruti's life. Shruti and Anu will meet in the cafe. After a confrontation with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna), Shruti will now confront Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Shruti ends her life; Aadhya blames Anu, calls her the biggest villain of their lives

As per online buzz in media portals, Shruti will help in reuniting Anu and Anuj. In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Shruti questioning Anuj. She asks him about his intentions of reuniting with Anupamaa. However, Anuj has no straight answer for Shruti. It will be disappointing for Shruti as she will get clarity about Anuj's feelings towards her. She will also meet Anupamaa in the upcoming episode. After hearing about Anu's pain and MaAn's longing for each other, she will have a change of heart and decide to reunite Anu and Anuj. But, as per reports, there's a mastermind move behind her actions. Also Read - TRP Report week 6: Anu-Anuj's reunion track helps Anupamaa grab top spot; Jhanak gives tough competiton to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Trending Now

Watch this video of Anupama actress Rupali Ganguly here:

Shruti's googly for Anuj and Anupmaa? To take away Aadhya?

It is said that Shruti (played by Sukirti Kandpal) will put a condition on Anuj and Anupamaa before reuniting them. Yes, you read that right. Shruti will ask Anu and Anuj to give her Aadhya. That's a major shocker right there. Will Anuj and Anu accept Shruti's condition? or Will they join hands to win over Aadhya together? It seems unlikely that Anu will want to separate Anuj from Aadhya. On the other hand, Anuj only has Aadhya in his life since Anupamaa left him. These all are just conjectures. So, let's see what twists unfold in the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa.