In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see that, finally, Anupamaa is all set to fight with Malti Devi and decides to save her family. Well, the upcoming track of Anupamaa is going to be very interesting because we see that Malti Devi has taken another step and separated the Shah family. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting for Anupamaa moves and how she can save her family as well as her children. Also Read - Anupamaa completes 1000 episodes; Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and others celebrate on sets

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

Anupamaa is the top-running show on television, as this show has always taken the number one position in their TRP list. Well, the latest track of Anupamaa is all messed up because of Malti Devi (Apara Mehta)as well as Romil; they both ruined the Kapadia family as well as the Shah family. Let's wait to see if Anupamaa ever forgives Dimpy because she crossed all the limits and insulted everyone. Also Read - Anupamaa new promo: Anu divides the Shah house; tells Dimpy and Samar to get out