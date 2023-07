Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see Kanta and Bhavesh have packed bags for Anupamaa, and everybody is just praying that this time Anupamaa will not stop. Well, Anupamaa reached the Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) office,and once again Malti Devi warned Anupamaa to never think to step back, well, this is a very difficult time for Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) because, as a mother, she has to first take care of her daughter, and on the other side, she dreams of her career, which she will always ruin for her family. On the other side, Choti Anu is very serious, and she only wants Anupamaa now. What will Anuj do? The doctor also tells him to please call Anupamaa. On the other side, Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) Again misbehaves with Leela Baa. The whole world is waiting for this track. Will Anupamaa finally go to America or not? Let's wait to see what happens. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj asks Anu to leave for USA; netizens lash out at her for giving Choti Anu and Anuj less importance than Shahs

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see that Anupamaa is ready and keeps everything with her, and she arrives at the airport, but on the other side, Choti Anu becomes very serious, and we also see Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) praying to God that he doesn't do anything so that Anupamaa will not go to America. Let's see what happens. Everyone thinks that if Choti Anu dies, then Anupamaa will always regret it forever.

In the show Anupamaa, we see that the latest track is very painful for Anupamaa as well as viewers, as this is the best and worst moment of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) because she has to choose only one thing for her daughter and heer career. Well, this time, all women think that what will choose Anupamaa? well viewers think that she chose Choti Anu because this is not the time when Anupamaa thinks for herself. We may see that God will do any miracle so that Anupamaa's concert will be cancelled. Well, the upcoming track is very interesting, and viewers are eagerly waiting for the twist as they think only about Anupamaa.

In the future track of Anupamaa, we may see the last moment when Malti Devi (Apara Mehta)told Anupamaa that she passed her hidden exams, and now she gives her time to recover her choti anu. Well, Malti Devi also said everything about her past in front of Anupamaa. We may see this time in the airport, everything is going to be very emotional as finally Anupamaa will not go to America because it might be possible that this concert will be held in India. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting for the twists and turns.