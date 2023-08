In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see that Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) has separated Samar and Dimpy now, and it might be possible that soon they will realize the importance of their family. Let's wait to see the next track that whom Malti Devi points it might be possible that she is Choti Anu. Will she target Choti Anu? Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Shah family breaks, will Anupamaa now take ultimate revenge from Malti Devi?

The Anupamaa show is one of the top-running shows on television, and viewers give immense love to the Anupamaa aks Rupali Ganguly. As we see, this show has completed its 1000 episodes, and the characters were very excited because they all did their best, and viewers also gave them lots of support. The Anupamaa serial is a family-oriented serial, which every housewife loves and is eagerly waiting for to see the upcoming episodes. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anu SLAPS Dimpy for misbehaving; makes a big expose about Malti Devi

In the future track of Anupamaa, we may see Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) point out Choti Anu, and her next mohra may be Barkha and Adhik because we see they are very tensed to think that if Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) has thrown them out of the home, then what will they do? It might be possible that because of their greediness, they will decide to support Malti Devi. Let's see how Anupamaa wins this fight and protect her Choti Anu?