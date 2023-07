Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, it is very critical as we see Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) has finally taken her step into her house and all the family members came to meet her. Shahs and Bhavesh, her mother, everyone is crying but they give all their wishes to Anupamaa. But a mother's heart will always stay with her child like that Anupamaa heart is also with her choti Anu as well we see Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) came and hugged Anupamaa but she cries and said that choti is good she is sleeping. But Anupamaa can hear only the voice of choti Anu. Well choti Anu's condition is very critical she only wants her mother we see choti Anu is running to meet Anupamaa and she falls and gets unconscious. It might be possible that because of shock choti Anu will lose her legs. Let's wait to see the twist what Anupamaa finally decide will she still go America leaving her Anu? Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Malti Devi breaks her silence and releases Anu from her contract, will Anupamaa's life get back on track?

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we may see a major twist when Anupamaa, Malti Devi, and Nakul reach the airport, and it may be seen that Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) starts crying and apologises to Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly)and also regrets her behavior. We see Malti Devi say that mother is the power who always protects their child, and she cannot understand the power and leave her children, and today, she wants Anupamaa to do the same, but Malti Devi will break her silence and release Anupamaa from her contract. Well, once again, it may be seen that Anupamaa will sacrifice her career because of Choti Anu's life. Well, life is very important. How can Anupamaa go to America given the condition of her daughter's life? Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj asks Anu to leave for USA; netizens lash out at her for giving Choti Anu and Anuj less importance than Shahs

Choti Anu will lost her legs because of shock



The Anupamaa show is the top-running show on television, and viewers seriously give so much love and respect to Anupamaa, aka Rupali Ganguly, that the whole world knows her by the name of Anupamaa. Every woman stands by her side always, in her tough times and in her good times. This time, viewers are on Anupamaa's side, but they also want to know that Anupamaa will not go, as this condition is critical and one mother never leaves her child. If Anupamaa goes, viewers will not trust of a mother. Well, we are sure that Anupamaa will not go to America and have proved to Anuj that because of her, all four children are equal . Also Read - Anupamaa UPCOMING twist: Malti Devi taunts Anu; Chhoti Anu's deteriorating health leaves Anuj in fix [WATCH PROMO]