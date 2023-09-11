Anupamaa spoiler alert: Not Adhik but Romil is behind Pakhi’s disappearance, what action will Anuj and Anu take now?

In the Hindi TV show Anupamaa, Anu finds out about Pakhi and Romil's plan is exposed. Will this give Adhik and Pakhi's marriage another chance?

By Bollywood Staff

Advertisement

Anupamaa Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 11: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see Romil getting tensed to see Adhik, as he is the one behind Pakhi’s mystery. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) tells everyone that the police will come to check everybody's phone and Romil panics. Later, Anuj and Anupamaa do the Janmashtami pooja very simply, but they will pray for Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) , so that Pakhi returns home. We see Romil's phone continues to ring and Adhik (Adhik Mehta) goes behind him to check. Finally, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) observes that Romil is hiding something. He goes out of the house to meet someone and Anupamaa follows him. She finally learns that Romil (Viraaj Kapoor) kidnapped Pakhi. But Pakhi is not at the location. Has she been able to run away? Will Anupamaa finally save her? Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anu stands up again after a breakdown; is filled with new hope to start her new life without Anuj

Finally Romil gets exposed

In the upcoming track Anupamaa confronts Romil (VIraaj Kapoor) about Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) and he has nothing to say and he breaks down. Well, the upcoming track of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is going to be very interesting because Romil has crossed all the limits. But in all this, one good thing that will come out is that Adhik (Adhik Mehta) and Pakhi's marriage will be saved as Adhik will realize his love for Pakhi. He vows to never hurt Pakhi and gives their married life one more chance. Now what will Anupmaa and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) do with Romil? Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING upcoming twist: Anuj lashes out at Anu as he takes Choti with him; Bapuji suffers massive attack post their fight

Advertisement

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Anupamaa, we may see that Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) has decided to throw Romil out of the house. But it might be possible that Ankush will stop them and he wants to give one more chance to Romil. But will Anuj agree? Let's see what happens next in Anupamaa. The show is the top-running Hindi TV show, and viewers love the character of Anupamaa, aka Rupali Ganguly. Now in the latest track, we see that finally Anupamaa gets to know the truth: Romil kidnapped Pakhi, but she is not there. Let's wait to see the next track and how Anupamaa finds and saves Pakhi. Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING upcoming twists: Anuj accuses Anu for taking their daughter's love for granted; Choti Anu calls her irresponsible mother

Trending Now

Advertisement

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

By Bollywood Staff