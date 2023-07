Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) couldn't go to America for her little daughter Choti Anu, who needs her the utmost right now, and the fans are expressing their happiness over this latest promo, seeing that Anupamaa is finally back for her daughter, and it was much needed. Meanwhile, they are unhappy that her Udaan has been put on hold and Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) has turned into a big villain in her life. In the latest promo, you will see how a shattered Anupamaa reached Kapadia's house, hugs Anuj, and says she couldn't go to America as she wants her daughter Choti Anu to be completely fine. While Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) is immensely happy to see her but has a little bit of guilt on her face, Malti Devi is extremely furious with Anupamaa and slaps her for cheating her and threatens to ruin her life.

What good will come out of calling #Anupamaa? She’s aware of Choti’s situation, she knows the child is devastated, but she still made it clear that she’ll leave no matter what. A parent won’t need a phone call if they had chosen their child over everything/everyone else ??‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/MAZ5QVSWRW — MA (@Mus1294) July 11, 2023

It was obvious that #Anupamaa will return for choti anu and GuruMaa will be villian....?? The real problem is every person in this show will Get except the vile hero of this who deserve 100 of slaps for his deed, ?#Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/MdEgaZZSFJ — nidz_mehtz (@nidhimehta06) July 12, 2023

This was obvious… not surprise at all.. from day 1 I knew she wont go? Haila tappaad? (I’m laughing rn)?? Next udaan loading ?#Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/NbQnjJGacE — Ishika (@girl_sig) July 12, 2023

So udaan nahi hui, as expected. Why did Gurumaa slapped her? This is ridiculous. The authority she is having on her! Makers exactly What are you trying to show us???#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/0R2Tk6eDqC — Adhira (@AdhiraMoonchild) July 12, 2023

In the upcoming episodes, you will see Malti Devi turning into a big villian for Anuj and Anupamaa. There was an angle that she was the birth mother of Anuj, and now it will be interesting to see if the makers will play around with that angle or not. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anu to go to USA for 3 years; heartbroken Anuj turns cold towards everyone