Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see Samar (Sagar Parekh) Dimpy (Nishi Saxena)and Leela (Alpana Buch) getting very angry to hear the truth about Kavya's (Madalsa Sharma) pregnancy. But we see Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) take a stand for his child because he wants to be a father, but because of some awful situation, Kavya leaves Shah's house for some days. Later on, we see that Anuj (Gaurav Khanna)watched the old CDs of Anupamaa,(Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj missed his Anupamaa. Also, Maya (Chhavi Pandey) came and fought with Anuj and again panicked, but Anuj tried to calm her, and we see that Maya has some strange feelings about how Anupamaa became so calm, but Anuj clearly tells Maya that he will wait for Anupamaa. Will Maya understand Anuj's love for Anupamaa or not? Let's wait to see whether they will ever reunite or not.

Anupamaa faces a tough situation