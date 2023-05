Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: The latest track of Anupamaa will be very interesting to watch as Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) has a heart to heart talk with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). He says that if anything happens to him, she will take care of his baa and babuji. Later, Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) comes and announces to everybody that she is getting Anupamaa admitted to Malti Deviji's (Apara Mehta's) Gurukul Academy. After a long time, viewers can see so much happiness on Anupamaa's face. Everybody gives support to Anupamaa because she has to do this and start her life. Later, we can see that Anupamaa is so excited to meet her guru Maa, her inspiration. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anu to travel the USA with Bhairavi for 3 years; Anuj to attend Samar-Dimpy's wedding; netizens call the plot extremely boring

Anu's dream to go to America comes true

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we can finally see Anupamaa meet her mentor, Malti Devi Ji, who has selected her, and the major twist is that when Malti Devi Ji (Apara Mehta) tells Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) that she has to sign the three-year contract that was held in America, let's wait to see what interesting twist Anupamaa will decide this time. This time, Anupamaa has to choose between her so-called family and her dream. Well, this time, viewers are sure that Anupamaa will choose her dream and make her fly high. On the other side, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) called Samar (Sagar Parekh) and informed him that he would come to his wedding along with Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) and Choti (Asmi Deo). Let's see the upcoming twist and turn when finally, viewers see what the compulsion secret of Maaya is and how she traps Anuj in it.

Anupamaa upcoming twist

In the future, the track of Anupamaa will be very interesting to watch because, finally, Anupamaa will leave everything and go forward with her dream. We see Anupamaa go to America with Malti Devi Ji and Bhairvi because Anupamaa gives Bhairvi's father the promise that she will take care of her. The Anupamaa show gets immense love from viewers, but fans are really upset with Anuj Kapadia as they do not believe that MaAn's separation can ever happened in the show. But now viewers only want to see that Anupamaa can get her dream.