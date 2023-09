Anupamaa Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 12: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see Anu (Rupali Ganguly) go behind Romil (Viraaj Kapoor) and finally catch him red-handed. Later on, Romil is shocked to see that Pakhi is not where he had held her captive. Anu shouts loudly at him and breaks down. Anu asks Romil about Pakhi and recalls all that Romil has been telling them and realises all those have been lies. Romil requests Anu to calm down and listen to him at least once. He tells her that he just wanted to take revenge on Adhik and Pakhi. He tells her all about his plan and how he had planned to trap Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) . But now that Romil does not know anything about Pakhi’s whereabouts, we have to wait to see the twist. Where is Pakhi now? Is she safe? On the other side, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) is frantically searching for Pakhi everywhere. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler alert: Not Adhik but Romil is behind Pakhi’s disappearance, what action will Anuj and Anu take now?

Pakhi is in danger will her brother's save her?

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) gets unconscious and some passes by find her. But will they help her? On the other side, Samar and Paritosh deal with some goons to find out about Pakhi. Well, it is going to be super interesting to watch Samar and Paritosh finally find Pakhi. Later on, Anu (Rupali Ganguly) reaches home and tells everyone about Romil's plan. Ankush slaps him but Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) gets very angry and may decide to throw him out of the house? Or will Anu give him one chance thinking that he is young and innocent? Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anu stands up again after a breakdown; is filled with new hope to start her new life without Anuj

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Anupamaa, we may see that Samar and Paritosh will finally find their sister and take her safely home. But will Pakhi thank Romil and not be upset with him? It is after all due to his act that Adhik has realised his mistakes and also realised that he loves Pakhi. But what about Anuj's decision? Will he give one chance to Romil? Let's wait to see the twist. Finally, Pakhi, Samar and Paritosh celebrate the Raksha Bandhan festival as well as Janmashtami, and they also planned a surprise party for Anuj's birthday. Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING upcoming twist: Anuj lashes out at Anu as he takes Choti with him; Bapuji suffers massive attack post their fight

Anupamaa is one of the top-running Hindi shows, and viewers always give immense love to Anu, aka Rupali Ganguly, as well as the relationship between Anuj and Anu and how Anuj adores his wife and follows her lead. The show with its characters and the issues it picks up, is very inspiring.