Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa we see Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey)and all the family members come to airport to say last good bye to Anupamaa where as we see Malti Devi (Apara Mehta)assure Vanraj and baa that they will take care of Anupamaa. On the other side choti Anu is running to reach her mother and she falls down well her condition is very critical. Doctor said that if Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) will not come she will not survive. Well Anuj calls Anupamaa but how he will stop Anupamaa so he just said that everything is fine but little Anu is crying and shouted mummy. Well this voice is really very heart breaking how will Anupamaa go leaving Choti Anu as this is about her life? But Anupamaa sits in the flight and she decides just before take off that she will not go. Well viewers are really happy because of Anupamaa's decision. Let's see where the destiny of Anupamaa takes her. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Malti Devi to turn biggest threat for Anu; will Anuj take a stand for his love?

Anupamaa finally chose her daughter

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see Anupamaa reach Kapadia Mansion, hug Anuj (Gaurav Khanna), cry uncontrollably, and say that she will not go as her daughter needs her. Well, we see in the new promo that Malti Devi comes and slaps her and also says that now she has to face her raudra rup and she will destroy her life. Anuj tries to make her understand, but Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) stops him because the talk is between Guru and Sishya. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. Will Malti Devi ever understand Anupamaa's situation and forgive her? Let's see what happens next. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Malti Devi slaps Anu for cheating her and not going to America for Choti Anu

Anupamaa returns home



Trending Now

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

The Anupamaa show has always gotten the number one position on her TRP list, and the whole world will know Rupali Ganguly by the name of Anupamaa. Well, viewers also want Anupamaa to choose her daughter because, in every mother's life, her child is her first priority. If Anupamaa had gone to America, then everybody would have lost faith in her.

In the final track of Anupamaa, we may see that Malti Devi takes an aggressive step and decides to ruin Anupamaa's career. We may also see that she will call the media and make sure that no one will give work to Anupamaa, but viewers are sure that Anupamaa will change Malti Devi's heart by her love, just as she changed Rakhi Dave, Maya, Kavya, Vanraj, and Leela, and this time she will also win the hearts of Malti Devi and make her realize that mother is the one who always protects their child. Let's wait to see if Malti Devi will forgive her.