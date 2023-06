Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see Leela (Alpana Buch) calling Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly)to come to attend the puja ceremony of Samar (Sagar Parekh) and Dimpy's (Nishi Saxena) wedding, but Anupamaa clearly tells her that she will not be able to come because of her responsibility. Baa simply cannot stop badmouthing Dimpy. On the other hand, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) also calls Anupamaa to meet but she informs him too that she will not be able to come this time. It seems that Anuj will not understand the compulsion of Anupamaa as he is upset with her decision. Let's wait to see what Anupamaa decides for her future. Well, viewers are really happy to see that Anupamaa is progressing and she is concentrating on her future. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj gives a stern reply to Maya after she compares herself with Anu and enters his bedroom

Malti Devi reunite Anuj and Anupamaa

On the other hand, we see Malti Devi (Apara Mehta)and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly)perform together, and she is now the in charge of Gurukul in America, but viewers wonder why Malti Devi chose Anupamaa to lead her Gurukul in America and not India. Let's wait to see the twist in the show of Anupamaa.

In the future track of Anupamaa, we may see that Malti Devi gets very emotional to see Anupamaa's trust in her, and it might be possible that she thinks she should not do wrong to her. It might be possible that Malti Devi will tell the complete truth in front of Anupamaa and reveal her intention to take Anupamaa with her to America forever. We may see major twists and turns in the story of Anupamaa when we see Malti Devi reunite Anuj (Gaurav Khanna)and Anupamaa on the other side. It might be possible that Maya will also realise Anuj's love for Anupamaa and take a step back. It may be seen that Malti Devi, Maya (Chhavi Pandey), Barkha, (Ashlesha Sawant) and all are getting lost in front of MaAn's love, and we see a major twist when finally they are able to get married and go to America, to save her career. Well, let's wait to see what twist fate decides for Anupamaa.

The show is all about Anu’s future and MaAn love story. Well, the upcoming track of Anupamaa is going to be very interesting, as we may see Anuj and Anupamaa again get all the happiness, and this time Anuj gets his mother also. Well, we have to wait to see the twist when Malti Devi reveals her relationship with Anuj.