Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see Romil trying to expose Adhik in front of everybody, but Pakhi doesn't want him to say anything. Later on, we see Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) make Barkha and Adhik understand that Romil is a child and that he is alone. On the other side, everybody takes care of Kavya except Vanraj, as he will not accept this child as his own. Later on, we see Samar (Sagar Parekh) really miss his family, but the evil Dimpy (Nishi Saxena)taunts him again. Well, both the Shah family and the Kapadia family get totally disturbed, and that's why Anupamaa is also sad and stressed. Later on, Anupamaa goes to talk with Romil, and finally he comes out in front of her, and finally, Anupamaa understands Romil's feelings towards her. She also talked with Anuj about Romil, and she is really worried for Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) and Adhik. Let's see, will Anupamaa confront Adhik for what he did with Pakhi? Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Domestic violence angle on the cards as Anu teaches Adhik lesson of a lifetime after she sees him slapping Pakhi

Once again Pakhi Blames Anupamaa

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see Anuj and Anupamaa go to one party, and Romil will call his friends and start his party with his friend, and finally Anuj and Anupamaa come and see everything messed up and scold Romil, but he was totally drinking alcohol so much and misbehaving with him. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Anupamaa change the heart of Romil and also solve his problem? Let's see what happens next.

Anupamaa is the top-running show. and the viewers love the chemistry between Anupamaa and Anuj, aka Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna. Well, the latest track is all about Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) and Adhik's relationship. Well, we see that Adhik humiliates Pakhi and hits her, but we also see that eventually Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) learns the truth about Adhik. But once again Pakhi comes to save him, she tells her mother that she will never break her relationship with Adhik and also blames her mother for having no idea how to handle the relationship. Let's wait to see how Anupamaa will save her daughter from this relationship. Let's wait to see what the next interesting track will be on the Show of Anupamaa. We see in the future track that Anupamaa has been completely disturbed and stressed to think about her children. Let's see how she solves everything. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anupamaa takes a big decision, will she finally get her son and daughter-in-law back?