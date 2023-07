Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) sit in a flight, and her flight will take off. Later on, we see that Choti Anu (Aria Sarkaria) only wants Anupamaa; she will not eat anything. On the other side, Leela and Shah are still worried about how they will manage without Anupamaa. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) dreams of Anupamaa, and he really misses her. After a while, Bapuji arrives at the Shah House, and all the family members pray for Anupamaa's success in life. The Shah Family comes to meet Choti Anu, and we see Kavya handle Choti Anu very politely, and Kavya tells Anuj that they will take her to the Shah House. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting for the twist. When will Anupamaa come? Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Malti Devi becomes angry and gets into her Raudra roop; vows to destroy Anu

Will Anupamaa handle Malti Devi

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see a new promo of Anupamaa that she reached Kapadia Mansion, hugs Anuj (Gaurav Khanna), and cries that she can leave her dream but never leaves her child. Well, the upcoming track is very interesting as well as dramatic because we see that because of Anupamaa's return, Malti Devi becomes very angry, and she gives a challenge to Anupamaa that she will destroy her career. Let's wait to see the twist. Will Anupamaa also handle this? We've always seen that Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) handles all the villains in the show: Rakhi Dave, Vanraj, Maya, Kavya, and Nakul, and she will change everybody's heart. Well, we'll see how Anupamaa will change Malti Devi's heart.

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

The Anupamaa show is one of the best TV shows on television. This show gets the number one position in TV serials because the story is based on a housewife and how she handles her relationships, her children, her work, everything. Anupamaa is truly inspiring to all women. Now we have to wait to see the twist. When will Anupamaa get her happiness?

In the future tracks of Anupamaa, we may see interesting twists and turns. Malti Devi vs. Anupamaa ,Will Anupamaa go against her guru, or will she suffer all the struggle that Malti Devi gives her? It might be possible that Malti Devi breaks her dance academy, and because of this, once Again Dimpy becomes the villain; this time Dimpy will not support her mother-in-law, just as Barkha Adhik and Dimpy were not happy about the arrival of Anupamaa. Let's wait to see the upcoming journey of Anupamaa.