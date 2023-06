Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: in the latest track of Anupamaa, we saw see Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) enjoying their moment with each other on the phone. We see Vanraj telling Kavya that she should not be worried at all as he will always be there for her. But Leela (Alpana Buch) comes and instigates him. However, Vanraj is very happy and is just waiting for his baby. Later, we see Dimpy (Nishi Saxena)and Baa fighting again. This time Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) intervenes and solves their problems. Elsewhere, we will see Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) introducing Anupamaa to the media and declaring her as uttardhikary of her gurukul. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is very overwhelmed by all of that. Well, this is the new beginning of Anupamaa's life. However, it will demand her to sacrifice her relationship. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj gives a stern reply to Maya after she compares herself with Anu and enters his bedroom

Nakul wants to ruin Anupamaa

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we see that Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) giving all of her responsibilities to Anupamaa. Gurumaa decides to leave everything. Because of Malti Devi's decision Nakul becomes jealous and angry. He plans to take revenge and will plot to prevent Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly)from going to America. It will be very interesting to see what Nakul will do inorder to stop Anupamaa from going to America. Once again, we will see that Anupamaa coming closer to her dream, but she might have to fight for to it again. It is seen that Anupamaa has chosen her career and sacrificed her relationship. but Nakul wants to ruin Anupamaa. He feels Anupamaa should not get anything neither Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) nor academy. Well, let's see what happens next.

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Anupamaa, we may see that finally Malti Devi revealing all her truth in front of Anuj. She will request him to stay away from Anupamaa. But we will get to see Anuj joining Anupamaa in America. He will be there to support and cheer on her but it seems that will only distract Anupamaa. She will go blank. However, Anuj is not her weakness, he is her strength, so she will overcome all her thoughts, we may finally see Anupamaa achieving her goals. But MaAn fans and viewers are waiting for Anupamaa to reunite with Anuj. Let's see when MaAn reunites.