In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) finally forgive Romil, and they all celebrate Rakhi very happily. Well, we see once again happiness finds its way to Anupamaa's family. Romil will also accept Pakhi as his sister, and Adhik will also realize his love for Pakhi. Anupamaa decides to let Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) stay in her house, but Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) is against that. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. Once again Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) goes against everyone to make Malti Devi stay in her house. Has she invited new trouble just like she had experienced in the past by letting Maya into her house?

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Anupamaa, we may see that once again Anupamaa convinces Anuj that she wants to take care of her Guru Maa, but will this time Guru Maa change her heart and not hurt Anupamaa? Well, it might be possible that the finally Malti Devi and Anuj's truth will also come out. The upcoming episode of Anupamaa is going to be super interesting as well as entertaining because soon we may see all the past history of Anuj get revealed.

Anupamaa is one of the top-running Hindi shows, and viewers always give immense love to Anu, aka Rupali Ganguly. Finally, Malti Devi and Anuj's track is all set to start in the show Anupamaa, but we have to wait to see the twist of what will be the reaction of Anuj when he learns about his biological mother.