Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest trailer of Anupamaa, we see that Anu (Rupali Ganguly) is really tensed to think about Pakhi, but Anuj tried to make her understand that Pakhi is grown up and will handle everything. But Anupamaa really said that women always give a chance to their married lives. Well, we see Anuj and Anupamaa go to the party, but still, Anupamaa thinks about her children. Later on, we see Dimpy and Kinjal once again fighting because of Dimpy's behaviour, but this time Kinjal (Nidhi Shah)will also not adjust because of Dimpy, and finally viewers see Bindas Kinjal, and they get really happy to see her. Later on, after a long time, we see Anupamaa drive, and they spend a beautiful time with each other. But Romil creates a scene in Kapadia Mension where he calls his friends and they drink alcohol. And also, they misbehave with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) Let's see how Anupamaa and Anuj handle everything. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: After Samar, Pakhi goes against Anu, will she lose the most important people in her life?

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist