In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we finally see that Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) has reached her house. Once there, all the dreams of Anupamaa will shatter, and the relationship will win. As we always see, women have to choose between their dreams and their families, and they always choose the family first. Well, Anupamaa also chooses her daughter, and once again, viewers support Anupamaa's decision, but we see Guru Maa (Apara Mehta) is very angry and makes tandav, and this time she will decide to ruin her career completely. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Malti Devi ever understand the situation of Anupamaa? It might be possible that she will not understand because it may have happened in the past that she chose her career and left her family. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Malti Devi becomes angry and gets into her Raudra roop; vows to destroy Anu

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

Anupamaa is the top-running show on television, and this show has completed its one-year burst. In the whole year, the serial always stood at number one, and we all hope that Anupamaa will still stand at number one. The on-going track is very interesting because we may soon see what the mystry behind Malti Devi's past is. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Malti Devi to turn biggest threat for Anu; will Anuj take a stand for his love?

Trending Now

In the future track of Anupamaa, we see that Anupamaa exposes all her feelings in front of her family. But Malti Devi comes and slaps her, and she will bring a big twist that ruined Anupamaa's life completely, but viewers are hoping that Malti Devi will not do anything because she will make her realize that always Maa words are bigger in all things. Will she ever understand the meaning of Maa? Let's see if destiny actually gives happiness to Anupamaa or not.