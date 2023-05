Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the current track of Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Anupamaa has decided that this time she will not stop and will fly high in the sky. We see Anupamaa reach Malti Devi's (Apara Mehta) Gurukul Academy, in which Malti Devi gives one condition to Anupamaa: she has to sign a three-year contract with her, and she will break all her relationships during this time. Anupamaa clearly tells her that she is free from all her relationships in her life; neither Shah nor Kapadias exist for her anymore; she will be alone, and she will choose her dream. Later, we can see that at this time, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Leela (Alpana Buch) are also happy for Anupamaa, and they are not creating any scene, but one major turn in Anupamaa's life is Anuj Kapadia, who messaged Dimple that he would come with Maaya and Choti. Let's see what happens next. Also Read - Anupamaa: Fans mad at Anu for hugging Baa; wonder if her meeting with Anuj is a dream [View Tweets]

Anupamaa upcoming twist

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we can see that Anuj came with Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) and Choti. It might be possible that in Samar and Dimpy's engagement, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna)will also announce his marriage with Maaya, which he will do soon because there are many speculations that Anuj has a connection with Malti Devi, which is why she came to Ahmedabad, and everything was planned by Anuj. Because we all know that Maaya will trap Anuj now that he cannot do anything, but he wants that his Anupamaa can live her life happily without any man, so it might be possible that Anuj will make a plan for Anupama to go to America with Malti ji. Also Read - Anupamaa May 13th upcoming twist: Fans are convinced Malti Devi aka Guru Maa is Anuj Kapadia’s birth mother after seeing the handkerchief connection

Anupamaa has decided to move on

In the future track of Anupamaa, we can see that she breaks all her relationships, takes her responsibility of Bhairvi, and moves on in her life because it is sure that Anuj will break all his ties with Anupamaa, and soon we will see Maaya and Anuj get married as viewers are well aware that Anuj will do this marriage only for his Choti because it might be possible that Maaya blackmails Anuj about Choti Anu; she cannot even understand that Choti Anu was her daughter; how can she take the risk of Choti Anu? Also Read - Anupamaa 12th May upcoming twist: Anu's dream to go to America comes true; will she be able to break through all the shackles this time?