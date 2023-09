Anupamaa Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 15: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see Baa (Alpana Buch) and everyone gets shocked to see the condition of Malti Devi ( Apara Mehta ) . What is more intriguing is the fact that Malti Devi does not remember anything. On the other side, we see police come to arrest Romil, but Pakhi saves him and everyone scold her. But Pakhi ( Muskan Bamne) sticks her ground and tells everyone that Romil (Virraj Kapoor) will never try to hurt her, and that she has decided to give him one chance. Well, finally, they all celebrate the Rakhi festival. But Anupamaa is really worried thinking about Malti Devi. Will she also change Malti Devi's life by taking care of her? Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler alert: Malti Devi to once again create havoc in Anupamaa, Anuj's life?

In the upcoming track in Anupamaa, we see that Anuj and Anupamaa has teken Malti Devi to the hospital were Doctor tells them about her mental condition and also tells them that Malti Devi suffered from the partial memory loss . Malti Devi (Apara Mehta ) has gone back in time in her head and remembers that she had left her new-born son. She tells Anuj (Gaurav Khanna ) that he is her son and apologises to him for abandoning him. Well, finally, the track that viewers had been waiting for has now started in Anupamaa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupama (@anupamaa2.023)

In the future track of Anupamaa, we may see that finally Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) knows about Malti Devi, and she decides to make her life better. She starts to investigate where her son is and also makes a police complaint against Nakul for cheating Malti Devi. Well, soon we may see that Anupamaa gets to know the truth that Malti Devi is Anuj's biological mother. But what's worth waiting for is Anuj's reaction. Will he accept her? Also Read - Anupamaa star Rushad Rana to Dalljiet Kaur: Television celebs who got married in their 40s and above

Anupamaa is one of the top-running Hindi shows, and viewers always give immense love to Anu, aka Rupali Ganguly. Finally, Malti Devi remembers her past, and she addresses Anuj as her son. Will she tell everything to Anupamaa? Also Read - Anupamaa twist: Fans hail Rupali Ganguly for her acting chops as a worried Maa but have THESE complaints