Anupamaa 5 Big Twists: Malvika’s entry rocks Vanraj-Kavya’s world; Anu fears losing Anuj forever

TV show Anupamaa upcoming twists: Now this is going to be something to watch out for. The Star Plus’ show starring (Anupamaa), (Vanraj Shah), (Kavya), (Anuj Kapadia) and more will experience major twists as Aneri Vajani enters the show as Malvika. On one hand, everyone will be shocked to see Vanraj’s new, changed behaviour and avatar and wonder what has happened with him. And on the other hand, Anupamaa and others will be left wondering about Malvika’s connection to both Anuj and Vanraj. When the truth does come out, it will leave everyone’s jaws dropped. Check out the upcoming twists in Anupamaa and let your excitement reach its peak. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and more — Most SHOCKING upcoming twists in Top 5 TV shows this week

Vanraj finds a new partner

Vanraj already left Anupamaa for Kavya and now he is leaving Kavya too. Baa is worried that her son will now take divorce for the second time and get married for the third. She fears what the society will say when they learn about this. But soon enough, there is time for Vanraj’s big party and everyone reaches to celebrate the big day. As he had declared, ‘aaj ki shaam, Vanraj Shah ke naam’ all have been wondering what he really means by this. In this party, he will reveal about his new business and business partner, Malvika. Kavya is left fuming about Vanraj’s closeness to this new woman that she never saw or heard about. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Video of Shehnaaz Gill with Sidharth Shukla's mom and sister goes viral, Vicky Jain's EXPENSIVE gift for wife Ankita Lokhande and more

Shah family gets worried for Vanraj

The Shah family wonders how Vanraj got so much money for throwing such a lavish bash at such a plush place. Bapuji fears what his son is upto and hopes he hasn’t started doing anything illegal to get quick money. Also Read - Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia finally puts rumours of him quitting the show to rest – view pic

Anuj rushes to hug ‘My Mukku’

While everyone wonder who this Malvika is, everyone will be left stunned when Anuj rushes to meet her and she also embraces him in a hug. Vanraj is shocked to learn that Anuj and Malvika know each other. And Anupamaa is also left embarrassed since she has now started developing feelings for Anuj. She feels awkward to see Anuj with another woman. More so, Anuj calls her ’My Mukku’ revealing the endearing bond that they share. Anu feels that she has once again lost the chance to get true love in her life.

Vanraj left speechless

Vanraj had been feeling very proud of the fact that he has now found a business partner and he too will become a businessman like Anuj. All he wanted to do was one up Anuj. However, when he finds that Anuj and Malvika are siblings, he feels that his game plan is ruined. However, he doesn’t know what Malvika’s real intention is.

Anupamaa to save Anuj

Malvika is Anuj’s little sister however, their bond has been just one-sided. Anuj dotes on her, while she has some sinister plans. Now, will she join hands with Vanraj and both of them try to defeat and destroy Anuj and Anupamaa? Or will Anupamaa be the saviour for Anuj, like he has been for her and her family on so many occasions?

All this remains to be seen in the upcoming episodes of your favourite TV show Anupamaa. So do not miss an episode and do stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates about the show.