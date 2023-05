Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we can see that a one-month leap takes place in the serial, where we see the Shah family, and Anupamaa getsshocked to hear the news that Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) has returned. In Samar (Sagar Parekh)and Dimpy's marriage ceremonies, Anupamaa decides that Anuj cannot ask Anupamaa (RupaliGanguly) about their relationship, and now Anupamaa has to announce her decision withoutasking Anuj. Later on, we can see that Anupamaa and Bhairavi are very excited to go toGurukul, but Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) gets very angry at Anupamaa and warns her that if sheever comes late, she will cancel the contract. Also, Samar's marriage preparation hasstarted, and the Shahs have organized a Satyanarayan puja for Samar and Dimpy, and viewersare very interested to see this pooja because in this pooja, Anuj can come with Maaya andChoti. Also Read - Anupamaa Top 10 upcoming twists to watch out for after Anu leaves for USA

Anupamaa moved on with her career

In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, we can see Anuj (GauravKhanna) arrive at Shah's house with Maaya and Choti, but what happened to Anuj as well asChoti Anu because they both met Anupamaa in a strange manner? How can they behave likethis? Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) loves Anuj and Choti Anu the most, but how can they forgether?We will also see in upcoming episodes that Malti Devi did not believe in marriage; itmight be possible that she also faces struggles in her married life.Anupamaa will go toAmerica and moved on with her career. Also Read - Anupamaa UPCOMING SHOCKING Twists: Vanraj happy with Anu's decision to fly to the US, Anuj to return with Maya and more

Anupamaa upcoming twist

In the future, the track of Anupamaa will be veryinteresting to watch for viewers because eventually Anuj will move on with Maaya andAnupamaa will go to America and move on with her career, but viewers want to know the trapin which Maaya traps Anuj, and we have to wait sometime to know the truth about Maaya. Itmight be possible that Maaya blackmails Anuj, and viewers speculate that Anuj will be themastermind of Anupamaa's career when she goes to America because there is some connectionbetween Malti Devi and Anuj. Let's wait for an upcoming leap to see interesting twists and turns in Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anu has decided to move on but will she forget her dream as soon as Anuj arrives?