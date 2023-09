Anupamaa Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 16: In the latest track of Anupamaa, Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) refers to Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) as her son. Later on, we see Paritosh get angry because Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) forgives Adhik (Adhik Mehta) and Romil (Viraaj Kapoor) . On the other side, we see Adhik really change his behaviour. Later on, we see that Anuj gets really scared to keep Malti Devi in his home, but Anu (Rupali Ganguly) really wants to take care of her. But why is Anuj feeling so confused? Does he know about his mother? On his birthday, will Anuj and Malti Devi reunite? Also Read - Top TV News Of The Week: Kundali Bhagya dethrones Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Elvish Yadav’s dig at Asim, Salman Khan’s new look Anupamaa gets the proof

In the upcoming track in Anupamaa, we see that Anuj is really disturbed to think about Malti Devi, and Anupamaa goes to the Gurukul to pick Malti Devi's belongings. Well, we see that Anupamaa ( Rupali Ganguly ) finds out that Malti Devi has one son as she gets the birth certificate. Will she finally know the truth about Anuj and Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) ? On the other side, Leela gets unconscious. Well, it might be possible that Baa ( Alpana Buch) has suffered a heart attack. Let's wait to see the next twist in the story of Anupamaa.

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Anupamaa, we may see so many interesting twists and turns as we see Pakhi and Adhik plan a birthday party for Anuj, and it might be possible that on this birthday, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna ) gets his mother, but will he accept her? Will he understand her compulsion? Later on, due to Baa's health we may see Dimpy's behaviour gets changed towards Baa, and viewers once again see the old Dimpy who loves everyone. Let's see if Dimpy and Baa's relationship changes or not.

Anupamaa is one of the top-running Hindi shows and this show consistently rules the TRP list. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting to see the reunion between mother and son. Will Anuj restore normalcy in his mother's life? Will he claim all the property that Nakul snatched from her? Will Anuj and Anupamaa set everything right in Malti Devi's life?