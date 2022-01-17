Anupamaa SPOILER: More MaAn moments in upcoming Sankranti track; fans excited to watch Gaurav Khanna-Rupali Ganguly's chemistry – view tweets

Anupamaa 17 January 2022 SPOILER: Fans will get to see more MaAn, that is, Anuj-Anupamaa moments in the upcoming Sankranti track. They have shared their excitement to watch Gaurav Khanna-Rupali Ganguly's chemistry on Twitter.