Anupamaa is the most-watched TV show in the country. With a TRP of 4.5 million viewership impressions, the Rajan Shahi show is at the TOP of the TRP charts. Anupamaa stars , , , in the lead. Recently, we saw Aneri Vajani making an entry in the show. Now, in the latest track of Anupamaa, we saw Anu helping Mukku. Malvika aka Mukku had got a panic attack as she recalled the abuse at the hands of her former husband. Anupamaa helps her trying to overcome the pain. Mukku, in turn, asks Anupamaa to stay back. Now as per the latest updates, fans will get to see more of MaAn moments. Also Read - Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly asks paps not to click her photos, says ‘Maine tel lagaya hai’; fans comment, ‘Monisha will be Monisha’

A Sankranti track has been written by the makers. And we will get to see MaAn moments on the show. Yes, you read that right. Y'all would know how much Anupamaa loves to fly a kite. And guess who would be there by her side this time? None other than her hero, Anuj. The latest reports state that the Kapadias will host the Sankranti festival at their place this time and they will all invite the Shahs as well. Anuj and Anupamaa will celebrate the Sankranti festival together and fly the kite. And that's when you can expect more mushy MaAn moments. Also Read - From Rupali Ganguly's pregnancy issues to Shama Sikander being bipolar: TV divas who were BRAVE enough to publicly talk about their personal problems

Well, the reports also state that Vanraj and Malvika will be paired together for a competition. They will be playing against Anuj and Anupamaa. And now, fans have expressed their excitement on the same. MaAn fans cannot wait to see more of Anuj and Anupamaa's romance. They both are already head-over-heels in love as it is. Check out MaAn fans' reaction here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Anupamaa's Aneri Vajani comes out in Tejasswi Prakash's support [EXCLUSIVE]

Meanwhile, in the latest track, we saw Samar and Nandini having huge differences between them due to Kavya and Vanraj. The latter instead of solving the problems will add to it. Anupamaa will reprimand Vanraj and remind him that Samar is not Vanraj and Nandini is not Kavya. Throughout, Anuj and Anupamaa are stealing hearts with their adorable chemistry.