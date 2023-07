Anupamaa is the top-running show on television. Well, this show has given immense love, action, and drama to its viewers. Well, Anupamaa Show has always stood at number one in their TRP list, and viewers are always on Anupamaa's side. At this difficult time for Anupamaa, once again, viewers give their support to her. We are all hoping that soon Anupamaa will win Malti Devi's heart and also make her realize that a mother always chooses her child first. Well, we may see in the upcoming episode that Malti Devi regrets her decision while taking her time. Well, it may be possible that Malti Devi chose her career, which is why she is alone this time. No one is with her. Let's see where the equation between Anupamaa and Malti Devi goes. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anu talks about 'maa kya hoti hai', will she be able to change Malti Devi's heart

In the future, the track of Anupamaa is going to be very interesting. because we may see that Malti Devi's jumbled past will reveal itself soon. Well, G.K. will come with a big twist; it might be possible that we already know what might happen. Malti Devi is the biological mother of Anuj, but if she can control her emotions to see Anuj, let's see what will happen next.