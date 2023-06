Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) leaving with Maya (Chhavi Pandey), driving so fast, and we see Maya beg him to slow down. Well, we see once again that Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) will get into trouble because of this drama, but Anupamaa will take a stand and decide that this time she will not sacrifice anything, as this time she promised herself that she would fly high in the sky. On the other side, we see Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) come into Shah's house and start fighting with Dimpy (Nishi Saxena). After Dimpy came into the Shah house, the Shah house became Jung Ka Maidan, and we will wait to see if Kinjal (Nidhi Shah)will make them reunite like Anupamaa or not. On the other side, we see Maya get unconscious. Will she be seriously ill? Well, viewers are not sure about Maya because she is a big drama queen. Let's see when Maya will reveal the truth that she is not ill; she just pretended. Also Read - TOP TV News RECAP: Rubina Dilaik gets into accident, Tirthanand Rao attempts suicide, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 update and more

Anuj feeling regret for taking on Maya's responsibility