Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, finally, an interesting twist is brought in for their viewers. TV show Anupamaa was at crossroads for a while now, and fans were worried about whether MaAn will reunite or whether they will go separate ways. But finally, the twist has come undone and MaAn have parted ways. Anuj arrives at the Shah house along with Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) and Choti (Asmi Deo), but what something's changed between them? They are not even talking to Anupamaa. Has Maaya threatened them? Did Maaya get successful in trapping Choti Anu and Anuj? We have seen Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) reminding Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) that he chose stone rather than diamond, but Anuj clearly tells him that he is not interested in talking about the matter. Vanraj truly feels bad for Anupamaa this time.

Maaya become psychotic

It would be very interesting to watch Anupamaa in the upcoming episodes. Anupamaa has to move on without asking anyone for help and without breaking her heart. Anu (Rupali Ganguly) is devastated when Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Choti arrive and yet do not talk to her. They don't even acknowledge her presence. Fans feel very bad for Anupamaa and her plight. Later, we see Baa raising a question about Anuj and Maaya's relationship. Let's wait to see what Anuj says about his relationship with Maaya (Chhavi Pandey). Will he accept Maaya and marry her? Well, it might be possible that Anuj. He might have been under pressure. It could be that Maaya might have threatened Anuj saying that if he refuses to marry her, she will kill Anupamaa. Maaya has become psychotic and is obsessing over Anuj.

Anupamaa upcoming twist

In the future, the track of Anupamaa will have many more interesting twists and turns. We will see Anupamaa suffering from heartbreak yet again. She will start panicking. But this time Guru Maa will come to support her and make her realize that career is one thing that she always takes with her. Because all relationships are namesake only. It is possible that Malti Devi has also suffered a lot in her marriage and in her life. In the upcoming episodes, we will see Malti Devi helping Anupamaa become stronger than ever.