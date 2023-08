Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert : In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see Romil order his servent for a coffee, and Anuj again scolds him, but Anupamaa makes him understand everything. On the other side, we see that, after a long time, Vanraj feels very relaxed and Samar (Sagar Parekh ) also came and joined everybody. But again, Dimpy came and asked Samar for breakfast, but we see Samar did not leave and ate the breakfast that Baa prepared. On the other side, Romil is very angry and scolds Pakhi, as he thinks that Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) did everything. Later on, Anupamaa again gets one chance to perform on stage. We see Vandana Karmarkar, aka Sayli Salunkhe . She came to the show to promote her show, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si with Kunal Malhotra, aka Mohit Malik. We see Anupamaa and Vandana performing together, and we see once again our favourite Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) giving a little gyan to Vandana, which is surely helpful for her. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Pakhi wants to give Adhik another chance, will Vanraj relent?

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see Adhik get angry and slap Pakhi, but this time Anupamaa sees them and tells Pakhi to break this relation, but we see in the promo that Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) will never leave Adhik as she thinks her mother cannot know about relationships and blames Anupamaa and also tells her to stay away from her matter, but what about Vanraj? Will Pakhi listen to Vanraj, as he also makes her realize that she should never adjust to domestic violence? Let's wait to see the upcoming track. Will Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) throw Adhik and Barkha out of the house? As Anuj is already dissatisfied with them, let's see what happens next. Also Read - Anupaama, YRKKH and more: Upcoming twists on Top 10 TV shows

The Anupamaa Show is one of the top TV shows, and viewers love the Anupamaa, aka Rupali Ganguly, acting and her gyan as she always helps the women who suffer from their problems. Well, we see that most of the female audiences love the show as every woman relates her story from Anupamaa's life. Let's see if her daughter, Pakhi, also teaches this or not. In the future track of Anupamaa, we may see so many interesting twists and turns when, finally, the whole track revolves around Pakhi and Adhik's relationship. It might be possible that Vanraj teaches a lesson to Adhik again. Let's see where the story of Pakhi and Adhik's relationship goes. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anu is on an emotional rollercoaster, will her life go back to normal?