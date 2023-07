Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see that Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) has reached Anupamaa's house, and our Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) gives the speech about Maa. She also explains to Malti Devi that Maa is the one word, but it is the life and it is the end for their child. How can she become selfish? She assures Malti Devi that one day she will understand Anupamaa. but Malti Devi scolds Anupamaa. Very badly. Well, we see that the war between Maa and dreams Well, we see that Malti Devi also tells us that Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) is the one who stops Anupamaa from going to America. Well, Anupamaa reveals she is responsible for Maya's death. Well, this is the biggest guilt that changed Anupamaa's life. Well, we see Anupamaa also reveal that Maya will come in front of her, and She wishes that Anupamaa cannot go, and finally she comes to her child. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Malti Devi vows to destroy Anupamaa's life as well as her relationship with Anuj

Malti Devi will destroy Anupamaa's lives

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) go from the Kapadia Mension and warn everyone that their countdown will start and she will not spare anyone. Well, Leela and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) talk about how Malti Devi will play a very big game that will ruin both families of Anupamaa. We also see that Malti Devi said to herself that because of her child, she would ditch her. She will never get respect from those children. She will ruin Maa's words. But viewers are again with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). They will never leave her. Will they stand with Anupamaa, or will they bend their knees in front of Guru Mama? As we see, the Shahs and Kapadia are all selfish, but it might be possible that Anuj (Gaurav Khanna)will never leave her. Let's wait to see what happens next.

