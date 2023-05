Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: in the latest track of Anupamaa, it will be seen that Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Choti Anu (Asmi Deo) were snatched from Anupamaa, and now they have reached Shah's house and also sat with Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) in pooja. and also we see Maaya will act for suffering fever, and also Anuj gives her medicines and takes care of her. Seeing all this, Anupamaa gets heartbroken and cries uncontrollably. Kavya is also suffering from so many struggles. Later on, we will see fights between Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) and Pakhi (Muskaan Bamne). On the other side, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Anuj also had a cold fight. Also Read - Mohit Malik roped in by Rajan Shahi for his new show on Star Plus; fans say 'My fave is back' [Read Tweets]

Anupamaa will give divorce to Anuj

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, it will be very interesting to watch because it might be possible that before going to America, Anupamaa will give divorce to Anuj because she will know that Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) has moved on with Maaya; she will see that he takes care of Maaya; and he will also ignore Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). Later on, we will see that Maaya (Chhavi Pandey)will give Anuj threats and make romance with him, and she will send those videos to Anupamaa. On the other side, Kavya will take a break from her modeling career. It is speculated that Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) is hiding her pregnancy news from everyone. Let's wait to see what the next upcoming story is.

Anupamaa upcoming twist

In the future story of Anupamaa, we will see that Anupamaa has broken all her ties with Anuj and moved away to America. Her heart is full of pain, which gives her Anuj and Choti Anu. She will promise herself that she will never return to Ahmadabad. It might be possible that there is a 6-year leap coming in serial. In this leap, we can see that Malti Devi has a connection to Anuj because we all know that Anuj is an adopted child, and it is speculated that Guru Maa is the mother of Anuj Kapadia because they both use the same type of work hankerchief and also have some quality matching. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting to watch the upcoming leap.