Anupamaa Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 18: In the latest track, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) finally gets some proof that Malto Devi's (Apara Mehta)son is alive, and she is determined to find him. Later on, we see everyone taking care of Baa. On the other side, Anupamaa reaches home and talks to Anuj about Malti Devi's son. He also tells Anu that he would soon find out about Malti Devi's son. Meanwhile, Anu is trying her best to remind Malti Devi everything from the past. Anu is one step closer to finding the truth 

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see Anupamaa take Malti's belongings in front of her and Guru Maa sees the ghungroo and finally remembers Anu. Later on, we see Anu (Rupali Ganguly) take the birth certificate and the pictures of Malti's child in front of her and Guru Maa chokes up with emotions. Will she remember from her past how she abandoned her newborn baby?

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Anupamaa, we see that Anu has only one focus at this time, as she is trying to find out about Malti Devi's past. Well, it might be possible that Anu will see the beautiful pictures that Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) also has, and it might be possible that once again GK will enter and reveal all the truth. Apart from the Malti Devi track, we may see Anirudh enter Vanraj's life where he wants his child back, and it might be possible that because of her child, Kavya (Madalsa Sharma ) decides to separate from Vanraj ( Sudhanshu Pandey ). Let's see what happens next.

Anupamaa is one of the top-running Hindi shows, and viewers really give so much love to the character of Anu, aka Rupali Ganguly. She is the true motivation for many women. Viewers are now waiting to see Any succeed in reuniting Anuj and Malti Devi. But will Anuj accept his mother and ever forgive her? Well, we have to wait to see the upcoming track, which is totally filled with entertainment and drama.