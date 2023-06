Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert : In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see Maya (Chhavi Pandey) falling unconscious and dreaming of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna ) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly ) getting together, and she starts panicking. On the other side, we see a fight starting in Shah house: Dimpy vs. Shahs. As we already know that Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) has entered the Shah house with deep-rooted anger. Anuj later considers admitting Maya to a mental asylum. On the other side, we see Anupamaa deciding to go to Shah house, but Kanta warns her not to go to Shahs as they always create hurdles for her. Finally, we see Shah house becoming a jung ka maidan and the neighbors start gossiping about them. Well, we see Baa crying uncontrollably and leaving the house. Also Read - Anupamaa twist: MaAn fans are fed up with Anuj Kapadia after Maya wishes death upon Anu; say 'He has no realisation of damage he has done' [VIEW TWEETS]

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see Anuj meeting Anupamaa and asking her to please not leave him. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) said that he cannot live without her, but Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) clearly says that now it's too late. Well, viewers also want Anupamaa to move on in her life. We see every time and in every situation that Anupamaa has to face a villain. After Maya, there’s Barkha. Now she gets Nakul, who is a follower of Guru Maa (Apara Mehta). We see Nakul deciding to compete with Anupamaa, and he just wanted permission from Malti Devi, and she says yes. Well, Nakul knows that he is not better than Anupamaa, so he decides to cheat. He makes a plan and puts a glass in the side of Anupamaa. We see Anupamaa falling because of this glass. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. What will Malti Devi decide? Will she take the support of Anupamaa, or will she decide to cut Anupamaa’s wings? Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Maya's truth will come to the fore; but is it too late for Anuj to get Anupamaa back?

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist