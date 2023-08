Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see that Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly scolds Kavya (Madalsa Sharma)for whatever she did with Vanraj. She clearly states that she will not accept this. and she will also say this truth in front of her family. Well, finally, we see that Vanraj has heard this truth, and he will be totally broke and decide to never accept Kavya. Well, Anupamaa advised Kavya to leave the Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and start her life alone. Will Kavya finally leave Shah house and managed with her own? Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anupamaa has a new problem to solve, but will Vanraj listen to her and forgive Kavya?

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see that Vanraj Shah (Sudhanshu Pandey) is totally broken down by learning this truth, and as we see, Anupamaa came to calm him, and we see that he has remembered all his mistakes, which he did with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly), and now he realizes that when he cheat her, what kind of pain she will go through. We see Vanraj kneeling down and apologizing to Anupamaa for whatever he did. Now we have to see the twist. What will he do now? Well, it might be possible that Kavya (Madalsa Sharma)and Vanraj's story will end here because Vanraj and the his family will never accept this child.

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

Anupamaa is the top-running show on television, as this show takes the first position and always stands at number one in their TRP list. Well, viewers love Anupamaa, aka Rupali Ganguly, because we all know that the world will know her by the name of Anupamaa as she is ruling the show, but viewers also love the chemistry between Anuj and Anupamaa, and there are very excited to see the many more episodes that are on the way of the Anupamaa show. Well, the latest track is all about the dramas, which are done by Kavya and Barkha. Well, it might be possible that Kavya leaves everything, but what about Barkha? Will she also leave Ankush, as his illegitimate child is Return in Kapadia Mension?

In the future track of Anupamaa, we will see a major twist and turn: will Anupamaa accept Ankush's child? It might be possible that she also advised Barkha to stay away from Ankush and get divorced from him. Will Barkha give divorce to Ankush, or will she accept his child? Let's see what happens in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa.