Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest tarck of Anupamaa we see finally Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) reaching the Kapadia mansion were Anuj (Gaurav Khanna)is standing with the Aarti ki thali but Maya comes and spoils everything and also says many things to Anupamaa. She even curses Anu and says she must die. Listening to this, Anuj becomes angry and slaps her. Later on we see Maya showing everybody visa papers that Anuj is also going America behind Anupamaa. Well this is major twist when finally Anuj decides that Maya is dangerous for choti Anu as well as for everyone. We see Anuj deciding to send Maya to mental asylum. Well finally Anupamaa's farewell is completed but this time Anuj and Choti Anu are trying their best to stop her. Will Anupamaa give them one chance and sacrifice her dream?

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see that finally the time has come when Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly)leaving the Kapadia mansion and Maya following her. She drives the car very fast with intentions to kill Anupamaa. But we see Anuj coming and saving Anupamaa. Let's see will Maya gets injure and die? Let's see what happens later on. Anupamaa still thinks about Choti Anu and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). Later on, we see that once Anupamaa asks Malti Devi about Anuj and Choti Anu but she will not give her permission. Why did Malti Devi( Apara Mehta)do this with Anuj and Anupamaa? What is the reason behind this? Well, there is some enmity. We have to wait to see the twist.

The Anupamaa Show is one of the best shows on television, as directed by Rajan Shahi. The Anupamaa Show is the strength of every woman who will handle her house as well as her change herself as to find inner talents and decide to make herself proud. Well, now the big question arises in everybody's mind: whether Anupamaa will go to America or not?

In the new promo for Anupamaa, we see that Anupamaa checks all her details and reaches the airport. She thinks about her family. Well, there is an interesting twist. It might be possible that Malti Devi finally arrives at the airport and reveals all her intentions. It might be possible that Malti Devi will take revenge on Anuj, which is why she separated them. Well, MaAn, reunion will happen at the airport. Let's wait to see this happy and interesting track.

Will Anupamaa go America leaving Anuj and Choti Anu?