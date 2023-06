Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, finally an interesting twist is brought in for their viewers as we see that finally Anuj and Anu clarified their respective misunderstandings and returned to Shah House, where finally Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) revealed all the truth in front of Bapuji. He declared that MaAn will never be separated; they will always be together and forever in each other's hearts. Well, we wait to see the upcoming twists and plans that will be made by the three devils. Also Read - Anupamaa: MaAn fans hail Anuj and Anu’s fiery avatar when Maya asks him to divorce Anupamaa; ‘Sochna bhi mat’

Vanraj wants DNA test to prove Kavya's pregnancy

It would be very interesting to watch Anupamaa in the upcoming episodes when we see Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) getting ready with her bride costumes, looking herself into a mirror, and thinking of her life during the wedding. We may see Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant) come and again brainwash Dimpy's mind against Shahs. Let's see, will Dimpy again create any drama before her wedding? Will Samar again be left alone? Let's wait to see the twist. On the other side, we see Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) telling Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) that he will become a father soon. Well, viewers are very excited to see his reaction. We may see in upcoming episodes that Vanraj becomes angry and refuses to accept his child because he thinks that it is not his child. He wants a DNA test to prove Kavya's pregnancy. We will wait to see the twist: will Kavya give her proof, or will she leave him forever? Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Malti Devi becomes the blessing Anuj and Anupamaa's relationship needed

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Anupamaa, we may see all the scenes around Kavya and her pregnancy. Will Anupamaa take a stand for Kavya and get her rights in the Shah house? Well, the upcoming twists and turns in Anupamaa are very exciting, and we may see so much drama here as we may see the Shah house become Jung Ka Maidan, and once again we may see Anupamaa solve everything in the Shah house. Will this create a hurdle for her plans for America? Also Read - Anupamaa: Chhavi Pandey aka Maya shares happy pictures with Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj from sets; fans troll 'You can never be MaAn'